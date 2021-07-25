One person was killed and three others were seriously injured overnight following three separate shootings in Denver, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said they do not believe the shootings were connected. No arrests have been announced in any of the shootings and no suspect information is available as of Sunday morning.

The first shooting happened Saturday night in the 4700 block of North Vine Street, in a neighborhood near Elyria Park. Police announced the shooting at 9:39 p.m.

A woman was shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She died shortly after, police said.

The second shooting was announced at 12:32 a.m. Sunday. Police said it took place in the 8000 block of Northfield Boulevard, outside of the Wahoo's Fish Taco restaurant in the Shops At Northfield mall.

One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is unknown, police said.

The final shooting happened in the 1900 block of Chestnut Place, a block from Coors Field in Lower Downtown Denver. Police announced the shooting at 2:38 a.m. Sunday.

Police said two men were shot and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

Police have not released details about what led up to any of the shootings. More information is expected to be made available Monday, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.