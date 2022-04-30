Two people wanted in connection to an accidental shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy have turned themselves in, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.
Police said Rosinetta Mackall, 40, and Ron Matthews, 35, turned themselves in on Friday.
Mackall was wanted for alleged child abuse — knowingly/recklessly causes death and unlawful storage of a firearm, while Matthews was wanted for attempt to influence a public servant and tampering with physical evidence, according to the department.
Fort Collins officers were sent to a home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue after a report of an accidental shooting. Officers found the boy, Roy Summers, who was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
An investigation into the incident revealed Mackall had taken the handgun out earlier in the day and left it laying in an area frequently accessed by her children.
Several hours later, Summers picked up the gun and accidentally shot himself, police said.
Matthews — who is Mackall's husband — was interviewed during the investigation. Although he was not living at the home, nor was he present at the time of the incident, he allegedly lied and tampered with evidence, according to the department.
Both suspects are being held in the Larimer County Jail.