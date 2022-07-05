Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

Officers arrested a person who barricaded themself in an apartment complex in Parker on Tuesday morning, according to the Parker Police Department.

Police evacuated residents of the Montane Apartment Complex while they negotiated with the suspect. Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10:40 a.m. 

The complex is at 18301 Cottonwood Drive, east of Parker Road. 

