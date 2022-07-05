Officers arrested a person who barricaded themself in an apartment complex in Parker on Tuesday morning, according to the Parker Police Department.
Police evacuated residents of the Montane Apartment Complex while they negotiated with the suspect. Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10:40 a.m.
There is a heavy police presence in the Montane Apartment complex E of Parker Rd, N of Cottonwood Drive. Parker Officers are on a call for a barricaded individual. Adjacent units have been evacuated or asked to shelter in place. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fzQSAiuiDy— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) July 5, 2022
The complex is at 18301 Cottonwood Drive, east of Parker Road.