Residents of the Montane Apartment Complex in Parker were evacuated or told to shelter in place on Tuesday morning as police handled a situation involving a person who barricaded themself in the building, according to the Parker Police Department.

The complex is east of Parker Road and north of Cottonwood Drive.

Police asked that people avoid the area until officers clear the call. 

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.

