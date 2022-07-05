Residents of the Montane Apartment Complex in Parker were evacuated or told to shelter in place on Tuesday morning as police handled a situation involving a person who barricaded themself in the building, according to the Parker Police Department.
There is a heavy police presence in the Montane Apartment complex E of Parker Rd, N of Cottonwood Drive. Parker Officers are on a call for a barricaded individual. Adjacent units have been evacuated or asked to shelter in place. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fzQSAiuiDy— Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) July 5, 2022
The complex is east of Parker Road and north of Cottonwood Drive.
Police asked that people avoid the area until officers clear the call.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.