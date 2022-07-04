Police Line Do Not Cross
(Photo by carlballou, iStock)

A pedestrian was killed on Sunday night after they were hit by a vehicle in northeast Denver. 

Denver police said the crash happened in the area of East 36th Avenue an North Quebec Street in the city's Central Park neighborhood. 

The victim was produced dead at the scene. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner. 

Officials did not say whether the driver of the vehicle was arrested. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.