A pedestrian was killed early Thursday morning after he was struck by a driver, the Aurora Police Department announced.
The crash happened at around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Tower Road at East Dartmouth Avenue, near the Aurora Movie Tavern theater, police said.
Police said they believe the pedestrian was crossing the street at a crosswalk during the "don’t walk" signal, when the driver traveled south on Tower through the intersection on a green light, striking the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, identified only as a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the coroner's office after his family has been notified.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said.
Police do not believe the driver was speeding or under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, saying they believe the driver simply didn’t see the pedestrian.
The crash is still under investigation, police said. Police are seeking anyone who witnessed or may have footage of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.