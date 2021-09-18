A pedestrian has died after she was struck by a car early Saturday in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 10th Avenue and North Broadway, near the Milk Bar and Vinyl night clubs. Police announced the crash just after 2 a.m., which is last call for clubs in Denver.

Nearly 12 hours after the crash, police said the pedestrian, identified only as a woman, had died from her injuries. The pedestrian’s identity will be announced by the Office of the Medical Examiner after her family is notified.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the crash. Investigators are working to gather more information about what happened, police said.

No charges have been announced against the driver as of Saturday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.