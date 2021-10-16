One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Collins on Friday night, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 1500 block of East Harmony Road just before 7 p.m., according to a release from the Fort Collins Police Department.
At the scene, they found a man lying in the street. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, police said.
Due to the severity of the crash, the department's Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team were dispatched to the scene. An initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Jeep Wrangler was headed west on Harmony Road and struck the pedestrian.
Police said the man walked across the street in an area where there wasn't a crosswalk.
"We ask that pedestrians utilized marked crosswalks for everyone's safety," said Sgt. Mike Avrech, who oversees the department's CRASH team.
Police said the driver is not suspected of speeding or being under the influence.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contract the department at 970-419-2229.