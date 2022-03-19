Two men were hit and killed by cars on East Colfax in Aurora on Friday night, one of whom was the driver of the vehicle that hit the first man.
The first man was crossing Colfax without using a crosswalk when he was hit by a man driving a Mitsubishi sedan driving westbound, Aurora Police said in a press release late Friday. The driver of the Mitsubishi then pulled over to render aid to the pedestrian he had struck. After the driver got out of his car, he was then struck by a Mercury Mountaineer that was also driving westbound. The driver of that vehicle immediately pulled over and stayed at the site of the crash, police said.
The pedestrian hit by the Mitsubishi died on scene, police say. The second man was transported to the hospital and died shortly after. Neither alcohol nor speed are believed to have been factors for either driver, police say.
The identities of both men will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office once they've been identified and their next of kin has been contacted. Police ask that anyone who saw or has video footage of the crashes contact the agency's traffic patrol division.