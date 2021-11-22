A pedestrian was killed overnight Monday after he was hit by a driver on Interstate 25 in northwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the crash happened on northbound I-25 near the 20th Street exit. Police announced the crash just after 1:30 a.m. Monday.

The pedestrian was allegedly pushing a shopping cart on the highway in the far-right lane when he was struck by the vehicle traveling north on the interstate, police said. The pedestrian was believed to be homeless.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries in the crash and police announced he had died eight hours later. His identity will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. No charges have been announced against the driver as of Monday afternoon.

Police said they do not believe speed or alcohol use were contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.