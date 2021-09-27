A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in central Denver, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said the crash happened between 2:30 and 2:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West 3rd Avenue and Broadway, between the Baker and Speer neighborhoods.

The man in the wheelchair appeared to be sitting still in the middle of the road when the driver crashed into him, police said. The driver then fled the scene without calling for help or providing aid.

The victim died of his injuries. His identity and official cause of death will be released by the Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.

Police are searching for the driver. Based on auto parts at the crash site, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a large white Chrysler or Ram truck, police said. The truck likely has damage to the driver’s side headlight.

The suspect vehicle was last seen driving south on Broadway after the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said. It is unclear why the victim was in the road at the time of the crash. Police said he was not using a crosswalk and witnesses reported he was not moving.

West 3rd Avenue and Broadway were closed in all directions for over two hours Monday morning, reopening at 5 a.m.

