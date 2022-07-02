A pedestrian was killed after he was hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning and the driver responsible is in custody, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to the area of North Broadway Street and West Ellsworth Avenue at 1:40 a.m. after a report of a crash involving a pedestrian, Cassandra Ulrich said, a spokeswoman for the department.
#HeadsUp: #DPD is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian in the area of N Broadway St and W Ellsworth Ave. The #Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide victim identification when available. Traffic is shut down in all directions. pic.twitter.com/XARBn2fI8F— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 2, 2022
The victim, a man, was pronounced dead on scene. His identity will be released at a later date by Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner.
Ulrich said the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault.
The suspect had not been identified as of Saturday morning.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.