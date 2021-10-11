A pedestrian was killed in Wheat Ridge on Monday after being struck by a driver who fled the scene of the crash, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

Police said the crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at West 32nd Avenue and Youngfield Street. The pedestrian, identified only as a man, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died of his injuries shortly after.

It is unclear what led up to the fatal crash. The driver left the scene without calling for help; however, police said they tracked down and arrested the driver within an hour of the crash.

Police said they located the suspect vehicle using witness reports and surveillance footage. The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Wheat Ridge Police Department at 303-237-2220.

The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

This was the second pedestrian struck by a car in Wheat Ridge on Monday. Earlier in the day, police said a teenager walking to Wheat Ridge High School was hit by a parent leaving the school parking lot after dropping off their child.

Police said the teenager was using the activated crosswalk when the driver turned and struck them. Police believe the driver could not see the teenager because of sun glare.

The driver was cited and the teenager was taken to a hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, police said.