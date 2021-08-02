A man was killed after a fight led to him being struck by a vehicle in the Lowry neighborhood, the Denver Police Department announced.

Police said the incident began when the man and the driver got into a fight in the parking lot of Great Lawn Park about 2 a.m. Monday. After the fight, the driver allegedly got in his car and drove into the man.

The man’s friends took him to a home in the 400 block of South Galena Way where he soon died from his injuries, police said.

The driver fled the scene and is still at-large. Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet Silverado-type. There is no description available for the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.

The deceased’s identify will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner after his family has been notified.