A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle early Saturday, while the suspect remains at-large, police said.
Police said the pedestrian was struck about 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of East Mississippi Avenue and Sable Boulevard in Aurora. The driver was in a white SUV and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Their current status was not released.
Anyone with information regarding the suspected vehicle or driver are urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.