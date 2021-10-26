Two people -- a pedestrian and the driver of a car not involved in the case -- were killed during a short police pursuit in Brighton on Tuesday, according to the Brighton Police Department.
Police were sent to the area of Gaviota and Goldfinch streets at 11:20 a.m. after reports of a suspicious vehicle. When they arrived, they learned the vehicle had been stolen in Westminster, Brighton Police Chief Paul Southard said during an evening press conference.
As a second officer arrived, the suspect, now identified as Nicholas Vilarina, 25, allegedly rammed the stolen vehicle into a patrol unit. At this time, the first officer turned on their emergency lights in an attempt to make a traffic stop, but Vilarina drove off, Southard said.
During a short two-minute pursuit, Vilarina allegedly drove through a stop sign at Bridge and Mt. Bierstadt streets and struck another car. He continued along Mt. Bierstadt Street until he lost control and hit a male pedestrian.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but died as a result of their injuries. Their identities will be released at a later date by the Adams County Coroner's Office, Southard said.
Vilarina was taken into custody and is currently being treated for "serious injuries received during the crash," Southard said.
"People going about their everyday lives were lost to us today," Southard said during the press conference. "Our hearts are heavy."
Three officers involved in the deadly pursuit have been placed on administrative leave. Southard said it was "difficult to say" whether the officers followed the department's guidelines on pursuits.
An investigation into the deadly pursuit is being overseen by the 17th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigation Team and North Metro Accident Investigation Team investigate.