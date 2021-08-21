A man is in custody after threatening to blow up an apartment complex in Denver's Lincoln Park neighborhood Saturday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the complex in the 1200 block of Galapago Street about 8:20 a.m. after the man threatened to blow up the complex using multiple propane tanks, said Ana Munoz, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Members from the police department, the sheriff's office bomb squad and local fire personnel responded to the call.

Upon their arrival, they located the man who was suffering from a mental health crisis. He was arrested on suspicion of making threats to injure and all explosives were removed from his unit, Munoz said.

Police have not released information regarding the suspect.