A person was stabbed in the parking lot of a Target in Highlands Ranch this afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 1 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that they were on the scene of a "possible stabbing" in the parking lot of the Target at 1950 E. County Line Rd. in Highlands Ranch.

The victim was taken to the hospital alert and talking, according to the tweet. The suspect fled the scene and police said the suspect is "known to the victim."

Officials asked people to avoid the area while the scene is active. They have not released any further updates at this time.