A plastic surgeon who oversaw an operation that led to the death of a 19-year-old Thornton girl turned himself in after the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for his arrest Wednesday.
Dr. Geoffrey Kim, 52, faces felony charges of first-degree aggravated assault and criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of Emmalyn Nguyen, according to the sheriff's office.
"We opened this criminal case in August 2019. The investigation has taken more than two years to complete and involved dozens of interviews and search warrants," said Travis Stewart, a captain with the department. "Our hope is this will be the beginning of bringing justice and a sense of closure to Emmalyn's family."
Nguyen underwent a breast augmentation at Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery in Greenwood Village on Aug. 1, 2019.
During the procedure, Nguyen went into cardiac arrest after being given anesthesia. She fell into a coma and died in October 2020, according to a news release.
Kim surrendered to authorities on Wednesday while being accompanied by his lawyer. He was booked into jail and later released after posting bond, deputies said.
An arrest warrant for Kim's counterpart, Rex Meeker, a nurse anesthetist, was also issued on Wednesday on manslaughter charges. He remains at-large, according to the release.