The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 13-year-old Aurora girl who they believe was abducted Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Ta-Kyrah was "lured" out of her home by Navarro Cathey, a 41-year-old man from California. Ta-Kyrah apparently met Cathey online and had been speaking with him leading up to her abduction.

Cathey was last seen around 3 p.m. Wednesday in Edwards, an unincorporated town near Avon. Police said he was driving a blue 2001 Ford Crown Victoria with a spotlight on the driver’s side and the California license plate 8XMT336.

Police believe Ta-Kyrah is with Cathey and the pair are heading west, possibly to Cathey's California home.

“Finding her safe is our No. 1 priority," said Agent Matthew Longshore during a news conference Wednesday.

Ta-Kyrah left her home around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and has not been seen or heard from since, police said.

Police originally said they thought Ta-Kyrah ran away from home, but now police believe she was abducted. Police said the change was "due to suspicious circumstances."

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a missing endangered person alert for Ta-Kyrah Wednesday morning when she did not come home overnight. An Amber Alert for abducted children was issued just before 3 p.m.

Police said Ta-Kyrah was last seen walking around Havana Street and First Avenue in Aurora, near the Aurora Academy Charter School.

Ta-Kyrah is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green and black sweatshirt and white floral pajama pants.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check footage from exterior security cameras between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. If there is footage that possibly includes Ta-Kyrah, call Aurora police at 303-627-3100.

Anyone who sees Ta-Kyrah or has information about where she might be is asked to call 911 immediately. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Ta-Kyrah’s abduction comes one week after an 11-year-old Westminster girl went missing for over 24 hours after telling her mom she was leaving to go to a park.

According to an arrest affidavit, the girl was allegedly abducted by 30-year-old Michael Buckley, who the girl said was her boyfriend she met on Craigslist. Buckley was arrested Nov. 17 and charged with sexual assault on a child.

Longshore said, though they don’t know whether these incidents could have been prevented, parents should take steps to keep their children safe online.

“Monitor your (kid's) social media activity, their online activity,” Longshore said. “Be involved. Know who they’re talking to.”