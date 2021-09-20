The Boulder Police Department is investigating after a teenaged driver fatally struck a pedestrian while driving in the Whittier neighborhood Friday.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was driving at 12:20 p.m. when he stopped at a red light at the intersection of 26th Street and Pearl Street. After stopping, he turned right, crashing into a woman who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian, an 83-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene of the crash and is cooperating with officers. Police have not announced any charges against the driver as of Monday afternoon.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333.

The woman’s identity has not been released pending the notification of her family. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will release her identity and official cause and manner of death in the coming days.