A woman is dead after being shot by officers on Tuesday afternoon, the Arvada Police Department announced. 

Officers were sent to a Target store near Kipling Street and Interstate-70 after a report a a robbery, according to the department. 

Police said that the caller told dispatchers a woman was threatening people outside the store with a knife.

The woman moved to a parking lot outside the American Motel near Kipling Street and the I-70 frontage road, and police began receiving reports of shots fired from the area.

Police followed the suspect on foot to the motel where they attempted to make contact with the woman, but ultimately shot her.

Police did not release information about how many officers fired their weapon, but said each involved had been placed on administrative leave. 

The First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the officer-involved shooting investigation. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.