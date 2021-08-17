A woman is dead after being shot by officers on Tuesday afternoon, the Arvada Police Department announced.
The area will continue to be closed until 6pm. We will not be releasing any more information at this time. Officers involved have been placed on admin leave per policy and we can confirm the suspect is a deceased female.— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) August 17, 2021
Officers were sent to a Target store near Kipling Street and Interstate-70 after a report a a robbery, according to the department.
Police said that the caller told dispatchers a woman was threatening people outside the store with a knife.
Arvada PD is investigating an officer involved shooting in the area of Kipling and the I70 Frontage Road. Please avoid the area. Updates will be provided here.— Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) August 17, 2021
The woman moved to a parking lot outside the American Motel near Kipling Street and the I-70 frontage road, and police began receiving reports of shots fired from the area.
Police followed the suspect on foot to the motel where they attempted to make contact with the woman, but ultimately shot her.
Police did not release information about how many officers fired their weapon, but said each involved had been placed on administrative leave.
The First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the officer-involved shooting investigation.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.