Authorities in Kansas arrested a man sought by Denver police in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this week.
Police said Jeremiah Kendrick was arrested late Monday and is being held in Kansas as he awaits extradition back to Denver. He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to the intersection of 22nd Avenue and Arapahoe Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday after reports of a shooting.
A woman was located suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.
Investigators said they quickly identified Kendrick as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for his arrest. The warrant was served later that day in Kansas, authorities said.