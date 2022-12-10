Police trucks, SUVs, cruisers and crime scene tape blocked access to 1580 S. Evanston St. in Aurora following a triple homicide Saturday. After an investigation overnight, one man faces charges in the case.

Aurora Police arrested Christopher Martinez, 21, at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said he will face three charges of first-degree murder. 

The house where police found three murder victims in Aurora late Saturday night, Dec. 10, 2022. Police initially responded to a welfare check, but could not gain access to the home. After family came by to contact the residents, they found three people shot and killed. Police then investigated a homicide and arrested a 21-year-old on suspicion of three counts of first degree murder. (Alex Edwards, The Denver Gazette). 

At 5:15 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1500 block of South Evanston Street on a request for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers saw nothing suspicious and there was no urgent need to force entry into the residence. Officers left the residence and notified family about their inability to force entry into the house.

Shortly before 7 p.m., family members arrived at the residence, went inside the home, and discovered three unresponsive adults; two women and one man. They were all found with apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead a short time later.

The Aurora Police Department tweeted shortly before 10 p.m., three people had been found dead inside the Willow Park neighborhood.

The triple homicide occurred in a quiet row of houses in Aurora where residents like Lyle Rohleder — who has lived in the area since 1991 — said nothing major happens. 

Lyle Rohleder talks about the 1500 block of south Evanston Street where police found three people murdered late Saturday night. By early Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022, police arrested one man. Rohleder said he has never seen anything like that in the neighborhood. (Alex Edwards, The Denver Gazette)

"There's been nothing like this before, not on this street," he said. "We've had some break ins, but nothing like this."

Rohleder believes the house is a rental property and remembered the previous occupants left roughly six months ago. He said the prior tenants lived there for about a decade before leaving. Following their departure, Rehleder said he saw what he believed to be work trucks coming and going, possibly fixing the place up for new tenants. 

Those new tenants moved in recently according to one resident, who did not want to be named. 

Rohleder is not alone in his surprise of the triple homicide. 

Daphne Turcotte lives next door to the home where the crime occurred and reaffirmed the quiet character of the neighborhood. She has lived in Colorado for 18 years and in her current house for 13.

"I didn't even hear anything last night and my son was coming in and out," she said. "I never really saw the people that lived there, they moved in recently, but their door was open and I saw a Christmas tree." 

Turcotte recalled seeing a vehicle with construction equipment in it. That vehicle was not present in the driveway or curbside of the house this morning. 

An Aurora Police Department truck blocks part of south Evanston street Sunday morning, Dec. 11, 2022. Police investigated a triple homicide early Sunday morning and late Saturday night and arrested one person. (Alex Edwards, The Denver Gazette)

Despite the crime, Turcotte said she didn't have any continuing concerns. 

"I think they brought this activity with them, so I don't feel the need to be concerned for my safety or my kids safety," she said. "It seems like it was targeted."

Turcotte praised first responders, who she said "really did their job" last night.

Police say the Martinez knew the victims, but could not officially say what the relationship was. A police spokesperson confirmed Martinez was contacted early in the investigation and eventually arrested based on evidence at the scene.  

Police are waiting to release information on Martinez until after the county coroner releases the victims' names. Police also emphasized Martinez is the only suspect they believe is connected to the murders and there is no ongoing danger to the public. 

Anonymous tips can be reported online at www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com or at 720-913-STOP and may result in a $2,000 reward. 

This is a developing story. Stay with denvergazette.com for updates.

