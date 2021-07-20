A man who police say shot at officers was injured after police returned fire during a domestic violence call Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department said.
The alleged suspect was in surgery, but expected to survive his injuries, said Police Chief Vanessa Wilson during an afternoon press conference.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic-violence call around 12:30 p.m. happening inside an apartment in the 2300 bock of South Xanadu Way. The caller told dispatchers they heard a gun shot and screaming coming from the apartment, Wilson said.
When officers arrived, they were confronted by the alleged suspect who was armed with a firearm, police said. Officers attempted to deescalate the situation, but the man allegedly fired one round towards them.
"The officers then responded, and fired, and incapacitated the suspect and were able to take him into custody," Wilson said.
The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital. His identity has not been released.
The victim of the domestic violence incident and officers were unharmed, Wilson said.
Both officers who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Wilson described them as both being veterans of the department.
Additionally, the 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the shooting. This is the fifth investigation opened by the team in three weeks, Wilson said.
The police department joined the 17th and 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Teams in April. Wilson said the change in department policy has helped build trust with the community.
"It was time for us to change the way we were doing things," Wilson said. "I think the public needs to know there are independent eyes on these cases and we are cooperating with them."