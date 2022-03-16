The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down the drivers of vehicles possibly connected to a homicide in December.
Police said the homicide happened on the morning of Dec. 19. The victim was shot in Denver, according to a Denver Metro Crime Stopper bulletin.
The suspects arrived in the victim's home in the 16000 block of East 32nd Avenue in Aurora just before 7 a.m. The suspects were in a red extended cabin pick up truck, police said, adding others in a silver and white sedan were also involved.
The victim saw the suspects stealing his truck and got into another vehicle and followed them, police said. The victim was eventually shot at the intersection of East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road, according to the police bulletin.
Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the drivers, vehicles, or information regarding the shooting to call 720-913-7867.