The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help to find a woman who ran over a state trooper's foot last month.
The incident happened in the westbound lanes of West Colfax Avenue at Niles Street just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said the road was blocked due to a fire and the driver attempted to go around it.
A trooper attempted a traffic stop when the woman ran over the trooper's foot and fled the scene. The suspects were last seen in an early 2000s Nissan or Infiniti gold sedan headed east on C-470 from Morrison.
Police said there was an infant in the car seat on the passenger side of the vehicle at the time of the incident.
Authorities have described the woman as being 20 to 30 years old and weighing around 200 to 250 lbs. She told authorities she had recently given birth at the time of the incident.
A passenger in the vehicle was described as a man in his mid-20's with blonde dreads-style hair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 303-271-5612 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.