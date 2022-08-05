Multiple community colleges in the Denver metro area were closed or put on lockout on Friday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat that appears to have been a form of doxing.

The threats were made towards Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College and Red Rocks Community College.

Westminster police said in a news release on Friday afternoon that officers contacted a person of interest, however, "it appears as if the threats are a form of doxing against this individual."

Additionally, Sean Towle, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department, said the threat did not appear to be credible on Friday afternoon.

The potential threat forced many of the institutions to cancel class, close or be put on lockout. Auraria Campus in Denver also closed due to threats as did the University of Colorado Boulder.

"As Community College of Denver, MSU Denver, and CU Denver share a campus, we made the joint decision to close campus out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement investigates the validity of the information," the alert said.

The first institution to take action in regard to the threats was Front Range Community College, which put their three campuses — Boulder County, Larimer County and Westminster — on lockout. They announced the decision at 8:47 a.m. on Twitter.

#FRCC is on lockout:Out of an abundance of caution, the security team at FRCC has secured the perimeter at all three campuses due to a potential threat in the area. This means all of our outside doors are locked, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual. [1 of 3] — FRCC (@frccedu) August 5, 2022

"All of our outside doors are lock, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual," officials wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who is currently outside will not be able to enter the buildings until law enforcement gives us the OK."

The Colorado Community College System A at 10:14 a.m. that the threat had been made against Arapahoe Community College, Aurora Community College, Community College of Denver, Red Rocks Community College and FRCC.

Metropolitan State University of Denver announced its campus was closed and classes on Friday were cancelled at 11:13 a.m. due to a potential threat.

This version has been updated to signal that a threat wasn't made directly towards Metropolitan State University of Denver.