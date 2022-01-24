A man was arrested in Denver on Saturday night after he allegedly drove into 16 cars parked in the West Highland neighborhood, according to the Denver Police Department.

Juan Tavera, 35, was arrested for driving under the influence and reckless driving, police said. Tavera is currently being held in the Downtown Detention Center without bond, awaiting his first court appearance scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.

Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday on North Julian Street between West 37th Avenue and West 33rd Avenue.

Tavera allegedly drove a white Chevrolet Tahoe south on North Julian Street, striking 16 parked cars until his own vehicle was too damaged to continue driving, according to an arrest affidavit. During the final crash, the Chevrolet Tahoe hit a parked vehicle head-on and became disabled.

Tavera did not attempt to stop or call the police following any of the crashes, the affidavit said. A Denver police officer identified Tavera at the scene of the final crash.

Though he declined to take any sobriety tests, Tavera was arrested for suspicion of DUI due to his slurred speech, stumbling balance, bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol on his breath, the affidavit said.

Though it is unclear exactly how much damage was caused, witnesses said at least one of the cars struck was completely disabled and a stop sign was run over during the incident.

Tavera, who most recently lived in Pasadena, Texas, was previously arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2018, as well as for drug possession and driving without a license over two dozen times dating back to 2004, according to public records.