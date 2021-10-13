A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in Longmont on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities with the Longmont police department said in a release late Wednesday night that the suspect, Devan Schreiner, is the victim's ex-girlfriend.
Schreiner was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, booked at the Longmont Police Department and then later transported to the Boulder County Jail, police said.
Police are calling the shooting an "act of domestic violence" and say there is no danger to the public.
The postal worker, who has not been identified by police, was fatally shot while delivering mail in Longmont on Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting near Heatherhill Street and Renaissance Drive in southwest Longmont about 12:30 p.m.
Officers arrived and located the mail carrier in front of a neighborhood mailbox. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, said Jeff Satur, the Longmont Police Department Chief of Police Services during an afternoon press conference.
Multiple callers initially told authorities they saw a man in dark clothing and a blue mask leaving the area of South Renaissance Drive on foot after the shooting.
A shelter-in-place order was issued until 2 p.m. for the surrounding area as police used k9's and other efforts to try and locate the shooter.
"This has impacted us very deeply," said David Rupert, communications manager for the United States Postal Service. "It's tragic, it's terrible and it hurts us all very deeply."
The U.S. Postal Inspector Service and the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office were assisting with the investigation. Federal investigators were on-scene since the mail carrier is a federal employee, which means the shooter could face federal charges Satur said.
District Attorney Michael Dougherty declined to talk about the legal process when working with federal and local partners, but insisted every agency is on the same page.
"The discussion is not where the person is going to end up in court," Dougherty said. "The discussion is about making sure the person is apprehended as quickly as possible with no other injuries and no other deaths."
Any witnesses or residents in the immediate area with surveillance cameras are asked to call police at 303-651-8501.