One person died and at least two others were injured in a Saturday shooting outside of a Broomfield Walgreens drug store, police said.
The shooting happened near the Walgreens at Midway Boulevard and Zuni Street, just west of Big Dry Creek Park.
Police said three victims were found in the parking lot. A man was pronounced dead on-scene, while two others were hospitalized, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
Police said they believe the shooting wasn't random and no employees of the story were hurt.
No arrests had been made as of 12:50 p.m.
Zuni Street is closed between 124th Avenue and Midway Boulevard.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.