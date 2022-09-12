Arvada police have arrested Sonny Thomas Almanza, 31, of Arvada on suspicion of murdering a peace officer in connection with the shooting death of Officer Dillon Michael Vakoff, court records show.
Vakoff was fatally shot around 1:40 a.m. Sunday while responding to a disturbance in the 6700 block of West 51st Avenue. Almanza and a third person were shot and wounded during the incident.
When police arrived at the scene, they tried to separate people they say were belligerent and uncooperative. A person then opened fire and shot a female and Vakoff, police said.
Almanza was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder of a peace officer, with extreme indifference; murder after deliberation; illegal possession of a weapon by a previous offender; child abuse; and other counts.
An advisement hearing, where a judge advises the defendant of the charges he faces, has yet to be scheduled. That is likely because Almanza is still in the hospital.
The Denver Gazette attempted to get a copy of the probable cause affidavit from Almanza's case — which details why police believe a person should be arrested — but a judge sealed it after a request from prosecutors.
"The affidavit is sealed to protect the ongoing investigation and witness interviews that have yet to take place," said Amanda Gall, assistant district attorney and spokeswoman for the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.
Almanza's mother Marie Alvarado of Arvada told The Denver Gazette that Almanza was shot several times, that he's being treated at Denver Health Medical Center, and that she has not been allowed to talk to him.
Around half a dozen of Almanza's family members gathered at his apartment Monday, hugging each other as they went inside.
Alvarado said she has a lawyer and that Sunday's incident started when someone broke down her door. She lives in same building as her son. "My son didn't know he shot a police officer," she said.
In 2008, just days after his 17th birthday, Westminster police arrested Almanza on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharge of a firearm, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and other counts, court records show.
He pleaded guilty later that year to a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury. A judge sentenced him to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, but that sentence was suspended. Instead, he received a six-year sentence in the Youthful Offender System.
Police have said the injuries that Almanza suffered on Sunday were not life threatening. The female who was wounded in the shooting was also expected to survive.
Neighbors who live across the street from where the shooting occurred said they woke up to gunshots and a woman's voice yelling, "No!"
"I'll never forget that scream for as long as I live," said a man who would only identify himself as Bryan. He said he heard seven to eight shots immediately after the scream.
Next door, Joe Majestic looked out of his bedroom window around 2 a.m. Sunday morning and saw an officer pumping on Vakoff's chest.
"He was lying in the parking lot, but he was not moving," said Majestic, who added that he heard someone yell, "You felt scared for your life with an AR?"
He said one officer pulled a crying baby in a diaper from a car parked near the scene after the incident and placed the child in his vehicle. Majestic said that in the past, he heard people arguing in the home where the disturbance occurred and that one time a car drove by and shot a gun in the air.
A number of neighbors told The Denver Gazette that soon after the shots were fired on Sunday, the street was full of people and Arvada police officers. They said the crime scene was cleared by noon Sunday.
At the Arvada Police Department, people lay flowers at a memorial dedicated to Vakoff. A similar scene developed in June 2021, when Arvada police Officer Gordon Beesley was killed in the line of duty.
"He was shining all of the time," police spokesman Dave Snelling said of Vakoff.
Vakoff's half-brother Bryce Laude spent all of Sunday at the growing memorial.
He said he had just started getting to know Vakoff, with whom he shared a father, when he was taken away from him.
"It helps coming up here since I never got to meet him," said Laude.
He was joined under the shade near a patrol car by one of Vakoff's friends, Nevada Roybal, who said being a police officer was Vakoff's "thing." The friends connected because both of them were in the service, Roybal a Marine and Vakoff in the Air Force. Roybal said when he heard that an Arvada police officer had died, he "figured there was no way it could be Dillon.
"I've been hoping it's not real," he said.
Denver Gazette reporter Dennis Huspeni contributed to this report.