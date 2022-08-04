Denver police now say there were two stolen vehicles on the road during a fatal shooting on Interstate 70 at the Quebec/Northfield turnoff Sunday night.
But they are unsure whether a white Hyundai Santa Fe had anything to do with the shooting.
Police are looking for the driver of a silver truck that swerved in and out of traffic and shot into a car, killing 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski. The truck then crashed into other vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Piaskowski was fatally shot as he was driving home from his shift at Denver International Airport. His fiancee, Tamra Holton, said he always arrived home at 11:04 p.m. and when he didn't show up by 11:20, she started calling hospitals. She then got in her car and drove to where she heard there had been a car crash.
"His car was in the center of the highway with the door open," she told The Denver Gazette.
Police took Holton downtown and told her that Piaskowski, whom she met in 2017, was dead.
"It was a completely random act (of violence)," said Holton, who is planning a memorial when she thought she would be choosing a wedding dress.
Police spokesman Doug Schepman said investigators are working to develop information on the drivers of both stolen vehicles.
The shooting was captured on the dashboard camera of an unidentified car that happened to be driving on the same stretch of road when the incident occurred. Gunfire can be heard in the video.
The owner of the second stolen vehicle came forward when dash cam video of the shooting was released. He has not been identified, but he lives in Lakewood.
The Hyundai owner told CBS4 that he left the car locked with an anti-theft device and keyless entry. The Lakewood resident was not in the vehicle when the shooting on I-70 occurred. The Dodge truck that was involved in the shooting belonged to someone who lives in Northglenn.
Piaskowski had recently proposed to Holton, and the two had plans to discuss their upcoming wedding. A GoFundMe has been established to help with expenses.
Friends and family are in shock. "Tamra and Kevin were robbed of the life they had just began to build. The future we were all so excited for, pulled right out from under them," said GoFundMe organizer Taylor Connell.