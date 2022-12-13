Lakewood police identified a suspect in a shooting that left one dead on Dec. 6, according to a news release.

Lakewood Police responded to a shooting near the area of Pierce Street and West 13th Avenue at 1 a.m. on Dec. 6 when a 911 caller reported seeing an unconscious man on the sidewalk.

Police found the victim, Jose Javier Mondoza-Ortiz, 26, dead with gunshot wounds.

Police have identified Brian Exequiel Alarcon-Palma, 23, as a suspect in the shooting, According to the release. Alarcon-Palma is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police ask anyone with information on the homicide of Alarcon-Palma's whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police tipline at 303-763-6800.