One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in southwest Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.
Officers were sent to the 3500 block of South Kendall Street for reports of a shooting. The department announced the incident at 6:17 a.m. on Twitter.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide and anyone with information about the shooting or a possible suspect should call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.