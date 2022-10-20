The Brighton Police Department arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a woman found in a Brighton motel room Wednesday, according to a news release.
Officers responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in a hotel on Brighton Road at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday. The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene.
Police officials did not identify the hotel, nor the victim and did not respond to a call from the Denver Gazette by press time.
Hotel witnesses saw a Hispanic male leave in a black, lifted pickup truck with Texas license plates, according to the release.
At 3:15 p.m., Trinidad Police arrested Ricardo Perales Cordero, 31, as a person of interest. Brighton Police said there was probable cause to make an arrest, but did not elaborate.
Cordero was booked into Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, domestic violence and tampering with evidence.
The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make a final decision on formal charges.
Police urge anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division at 303-655-3703.