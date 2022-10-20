Ricardo Perales Cordero

Brighton Police arrested Ricardo Perales Cordero on suspicion of murder in connection with a woman's shooting death at a Brighton motel Wednesday.

The Brighton Police Department arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a woman found in a Brighton motel room Wednesday, according to a news release. 

Officers responded to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in a hotel on Brighton Road at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday. The 28-year-old victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Police officials did not identify the hotel, nor the victim and did not respond to a call from the Denver Gazette by press time. 

Hotel witnesses saw a Hispanic male leave in a black, lifted pickup truck with Texas license plates, according to the release.

At 3:15 p.m., Trinidad Police arrested Ricardo Perales Cordero, 31, as a person of interest. Brighton Police said there was probable cause to make an arrest, but did not elaborate. 

Cordero was booked into Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, domestic violence and tampering with evidence. 

The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office will make a final decision on formal charges. 

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Investigations Division at 303-655-3703.

