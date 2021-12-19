The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday in the city's Gateway neighborhood.
Little information has been released so far about the incident, but police said officers were dispatched to the area of East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road for reports of a single vehicle crash.
When officers arrived, they found an injured man. Medics took him to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead, said Nate McGee, a spokesman for the police department.
Both roads are closed and aren't expected to reopen for several hours.