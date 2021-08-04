Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found Wednesday morning in northeast Denver, the Denver Police Department announced.

The investigation is being conducted in the 8100 block of East 39th Avenue, near Peoria Street and East 39th Avenue in the Central Park neighborhood, police said.

Police said the body was found just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The victim appears to be a man, but he has not been identified, police said.

No further information is known, police said, including the cause of death. Police did not specify why the death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made in connection to the homicide. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.