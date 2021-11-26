Police Line Do Not Cross
An investigation is underway in southwest Denver, police said.

Officers responded Friday to a report of a dead body in the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue. The department announced the death investigation around 3:30 p.m. on Twitter.

The investigation was upgraded around 5:30 p.m. after investigators concluded the death was a homicide, police said.

Police have not released information regarding the incident, nor identified the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

