An investigation is underway in southwest Denver, police said.
Officers responded Friday to a report of a dead body in the 4500 block of West 2nd Avenue. The department announced the death investigation around 3:30 p.m. on Twitter.
The investigation was upgraded around 5:30 p.m. after investigators concluded the death was a homicide, police said.
Police have not released information regarding the incident, nor identified the victim.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.