The Denver Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found Thursday evening near Cheesman Park.

Police were called to the 1100 block of North Vine Street around 5:45 p.m. and found the man's body. An initial investigation opened as a death investigation, but was later upgraded to a homicide, said Nate MaGee, a spokesman for the department.

"It was under investigation and at the time the circumstances were unknown, but after an initial investigation it was determined the man died as a result of a homicide," MaGee said.

Police did not disclose how the man died or his identity; that information will come from Denver's Office of the Medial Examiner at a later date.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.