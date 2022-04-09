An investigation is underway after a juvenile was sexually assaulted at the Aurora Sports Park last month, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Police said a man allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile in the restroom at the park located at 19300 E. Colfax Ave. at 8 p.m. on March 24. The incident wasn't reported until several days later, according to the department.
The department's Crimes Against Children Unit described the suspect as a 5-foot-9 man with a thin build and short hair. The suspect also has a tattoo, which reads "Thug Life" or "Young Life" on his forearm, police said.
Investigators since learned a similar incident occurred last November but was never reported to the police department.
Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspicious activity near the sports park to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.