The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a shooting that happened at a house party Friday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., police responded to a call in the 14800 block of East Belleview Drive for a report of a shooting. That's in the Pioneer Hills neighborhood.

One man was injured in the shooting and was able to transport himself to the hospital, according to police. The man is expected to survive.

Police have not released any suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.