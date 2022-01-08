A teenager was shot in Aurora on Saturday afternoon, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to Montview Park Saturday afternoon after a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, there were no victim or suspects located, however, the possible suspect was last seen running west of the park around 3:20 p.m., department announced on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
Investigators later learned a teenage boy between 15- and 16-years-old was dropped off at a local hospital after being shot in the leg. Police said the injury is currently believed to be non life-threatening.
Authorities have not released any information regarding the possible suspect and no arrests had been made as of 6 p.m.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.