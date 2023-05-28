Flashing lights on top of police patrol car Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

Photo Credit: kali9 (iStock).

 kali9

A spate of separate shootings hit Denver over the weekend.

None resulted in death, according to the Denver Police Department.

The police said officers were sent early on Sunday to the 5300 block of West 10th Ave., where a man was found with serious injuries. 

On Saturday, officers also responded to the 3000 block of North Marion St. where one victim, also a man, was shot. He sustained non-life threatening injuries, the police said.

Also on Saturday, a person was shot at 11th Avenue and North Broadway.

No other details about the shootings were immediately provided by police. 

