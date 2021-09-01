Brighton police are looking for multiple people who they say were involved in a carjacking on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Bromley Lane and Fulton Area around 7:30 p.m. and located a man who said he was carjacked, according to a release from the Brighton Police Department.

The victim told investigators that a "young man" approached his 2015 Nissan Altima asking for a cigarette, but second later displayed a handgun and told the victim to get out of his vehicle, police said.

The victim ignored the man, which led to the armed suspect firing a round into the air, and caused the victim to exit his vehicle.

As the victim exited, the carjacker and two others -- a man and woman -- entered the stolen vehicle and fled west along Bromley Lane, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have described the suspects as two males and one female in their late teens or early 20s. Prior to the carjacking, they were seen riding bicycles around the area, police said.

The victim's Nissan was later recovered in Denver, but no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Brighton Police Department at 303-655-8740.