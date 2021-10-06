Denver police are investigating a Wednesday night hit-and-run that sent one person to the hospital.
Police said the crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian occurred near 14th Avenue and Federal Boulevard in the West Colfax neighborhood. The department announced the incident at 7:56 p.m. on Twitter.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with injuries but did not know their status.
No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of a suspected vehicle.
Investigators were on-scene as of 8 p.m. to gather more information.