One man is dead after being shot in northwest Aurora on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were sent to the area of North Tower Road and East 19th Avenue about 9:20 a.m., after multiple reports of a shooting in the area, according to a release from the Aurora police Department.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. The suspect had fled before they arrived, police said.

The victim was sent to a hospital where he later died from his wounds. His identity will be released later by the Adams County Coroner's Office

Police said they do not know what led to the shooting and are working to learn more about the incident.

No arrests or information about a suspect had been released as of 2 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact the Aurora Police department's Major Crimes Homicide Unit at 303-627-3100 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Tipsters who provide information that lead to an arrest or conviction could earn up to $2,000.