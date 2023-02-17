Thornton police are investigating a homicide after finding an adult male dead with gunshot wounds in an open field, according to police.

At 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Thornton Police Department got a call asking them to check on the wellbeing on a person in an open field in the 500 block of East 168th Avenue, which is between Gilpin Street and Highway 7.

Responding officers found an adult male dead with gunshot wounds. His identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office once he is positively identified and next of kin are notified, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or suspicious activity in the area between the hours of 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. Thursday or who have additional information to call the Thornton Police Tip Line at 720-977-5069 .