Authorities have arrested four people in connection with the July 31 shooting death of Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, at a car wash on Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood.
The day after the shooting, investigators arrested a man and a teenager in connection with the shooting. On Tuesday, authorities arrested another man and another teenager in connection with the shooting, Lakewood police said.
Lakewood police, Denver police, Aurora police, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the investigation.