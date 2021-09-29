A Denver man is in custody for allegedly stabbing his estranged wife and her friend to death in south Denver, the Denver Police Department said.

The fatal double stabbing happened at the wife's home in the 2200 block of S. Marion St., a few blocks east of the University of Denver. Police said they were called about the incident just after midnight Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, a neighbor called 911 after he heard the wife screaming, including yelling "Get out," before abruptly going silent.

Responding officers found 36-year-old Matthew Madden in front of the house, covered in blood and holding a knife. Madden refused to drop the knife and police used a stun gun on him, the affidavit said.

After Madden was taken into custody, officers found two women in the backyard with multiple stab wounds. The women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the victims have been identified but police said one of the women was Madden's estranged wife and the other was a friend of the wife.

Two children were also found sleeping inside of the house, the affidavit said.

Madden is hospitalized, having suffered multiple self-inflicted lacerations to his neck, chest and arms before officers arrived, police said. Madden was in critical condition as of early Wednesday morning.

Once Madden is released from the hospital, he will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder, police said.

The incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward.